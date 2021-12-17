Friday, December 17, 2021  | 12 Jamadilawal, 1443
Rizwan credits Misbah, Waqar for his success

Wicketkeeper ended 2021 as highest runs getter in T20Is

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

Star wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan has credited former Pakistan head coach Misbah ul Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis for his success.

The 29-year-old ended the year as the highest runs getter in T20Is and also became the first-ever batter to score over 2000 runs in the shortest format of the game.

The wicketkeeper believed that allowing him to bat at his suitable position in the batting order helped him succeed in the year.

“I don’t want to take credit of it,” said Rizwan in a video message released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).  “I will give credit to Misbah, Waqar, Shahid Aslam and captain because the batting order given by the management suited me and that is why I was able to perform.”

The right-hander was off the view that he doesn’t need to worry when the world number one batter [Babar Azam] is batting on the other hand. “You should try to apply your skills,” he said. “We try to target fielders and target certain bowlers.”

Cricket Misbah-ul-Haq Mohammad Rizwan PAK v WI waqar younis
 
