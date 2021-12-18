Saturday, December 18, 2021  | 13 Jamadilawal, 1443
Rashid Latif takes dig at India while citing Babar, Rizwan

Former captain also praised duo’s ability to improve their strike-rate

SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: AFP/PTV

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has taken a dig at India while citing the extraordinary performance of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

Speaking after the conclusion of the third T20I between Pakistan and West Indies, where Azam and Rizwan shared a match-winning opening partnership of 158 runs, Latif said that the Men-in-Green have turned the tables on India through the duo’s consistency with the bat.    

“About a year ago, we used to say that Pakistan doesn’t have players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma or KL Rahul especially in T20 cricket. But I think, after some time, Indians will also say that we don’t have players like [Mohammad] Rizwan and Babar [Azam],” said Latif on PTV Sports.

He also praised Azam and Rizwan’s ability to improve their strike-rate.  

“Earlier, we also had our reservations about their scoring rate but they made up for it by pacing their innings perfectly,” he said.

The former wicketkeeper also made a tongue-in-cheek comment about Pakistan’s opening pair.

“Scoring six century partnerships is no joke…I think they are from a different planet,” he chuckled.       

Babar Azam Cricket Mohammad Rizwan rashid latif
 
