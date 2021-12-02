Rashid Khan made bold claim about Faridoun, reveals Aaqib Javed

Head Coach of Lahore Qalandars Aaqib Javed has revealed what Afghanistan’s star leg-spinner Rashid Khan said about Syed Faridoun, who is picked by BBL franchise Melbourne Stars.

The 19-year-old wrist-spinner was all over the news on Wednesday when the development was shared by the franchise on social media.

“During the second phase of PSL 2021, Rashid Khan surprised me by saying that Aaqib Bhai mark my words, this boy will be the number one bowler for Pakistan in three-year time,” said Aaqib Javed, who is also the Director Cricket Operations of the franchise.

“It was very shocking for me as well,” he said. “Today in a year and a half journey, he has reached Melbourne Stars.”

The player was part of the franchise’s Players Development Programme (PDP), the same as Haris Rauf and Dilbar Hussain.