Rasheed ensures foolproof security for visiting Australia team

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has ensured foolproof security for the Australia team, who are scheduled to tour Pakistan next year.

The Aussies are due to visit Pakistan in March-April to play three Tests, three ODIs and a T20I in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi.

The delegation, which arrived in Karachi on December 7, met the minister in Islamabad, where Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Director International Cricket Zakir Khan was also present.

“We have finalised the security arrangements for Australia visit,” Rasheed said. “Our Prime Minister is also an ex-cricketer and Pakistan is safe for the game.”

He further said that the people are waiting to see Australia in action in Pakistan for the past 24 years.

The four-member delegation includes three officials from Australia and a renowned security expert Rigg Dixon.

The delegation will also visit Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.