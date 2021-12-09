Ramiz Raja lauds Pakistan after Bangladesh clean sweep

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja has lauded Pakistan’s performance after the Men-in-Green whitewashed Bangladesh in both Test and T20I series.

The visitors dominated throughout the tour and went on to win every single match of the series.

“The team is performing well,” Ramiz told media in Lahore. “We will further reveal our plans for the future in the coming week.”

The former Pakistan captain was also very impressed with the performance of every individual, who were on the tour of Bangladesh.

It is worth mentioning here that Sajid Khan was the hero of the rain-hit second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The off-spinner claimed 14 wickets in the game to give the Men-in-Green an epic win on Wednesday.

Pakistan will now face West Indies in the home series, scheduled to start on December 13.

Pakistan will play three T20Is and the same number of ODIs against the West Indies at the National Stadium Karachi.