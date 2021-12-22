Ramiz Raja gives good news to cricket fans in Pakistan

PCB’s 67th meeting of the BoG took place in Karachi

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has announced that cricket fans will be at the heart of his plans going forward.

Raja shared the news in a press conference at a hotel in Karachi, after the conclusion of PCB’s 67th meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG).

“We will create a department for fan engagement which will be aligned with merchandise,” said Raja. “We will give equal importance to, both, PSL and international matches, so that the fans know that we are a compassionate organisation who wants to improve their viewing experience.”

“We will setup interesting things around the ground, something which hasn’t been done before,” he added.

It must be noted that the PCB faced criticism after the fans complained about mismanagement at the National Stadium in Karachi, during the recently-concluded T20I series against West Indies.

Former cricketers Shahid Afridi and Wasim Akram were also left unimpressed with how the fans were treated during the aforementioned matches.