HOME > Cricket

QeA Trophy finalists asked to leave hotel by management

The incident occurred due to expired booking

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Dec 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Twitter/ Zubair Nazeer Khan

The finalists of the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northern, were asked to leave the hotel, in Karachi, by the management on Thursday due to expired booking.

According to sources, the five-star hotel was booked till December 22, by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which is why the teams were asked to exit the premises despite the final set to begin on December 25.

Due to PCB’s negligence, the bio-secure bubble was breached which put the players at risk of contracting Covid-19.

However, later, the players were moved to another hotel but they will have to go through Covid-19 protocols once again.    

It must be noted that the PCB is yet to issue a statement in this regard.

The pink-ball five-day final will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

