PSL7: Lahore Qalandars name Shaheen Afridi as captain

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars have named pacer Shaheen Afridi as their captain for the upcoming seventh season.

The franchise made the announcement in a press conference at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore.

“Thank you Lahore Qalandars, this is not just a team, it’s a family. I thank them for placing their trust in me for this role,” said Shaheen.

“I will try to ensure that the team shows good performances on the field,” he added.

The lanky pacer is the highest wicket-taker for the Qalandars, with 50 wickets in 37 matches, after having joined the franchise in 2018.

Afridi has replaced Sohail Akhtar, who had led the team since 2018, in the role.

Aqib Javed, the Director Cricket Operations and head coach of Qalandars, also heaped praise on Afridi and hoped that the left-armer will take the team to new heights.

“We are very happy to appoint him as captain of Lahore Qalandars and looking forward to see his wonders both with ball and his leadership skills,” Javed said. “He has been with us since 2018 and this is the right time to provide him the opportunity to lead the Lahore Qalandars’ young outfit.”

The seventh edition of PSL will start on January 27, with the final set to take place on February 27.

Matches from January 27-February 7 will be played at the National Stadium, Karachi, whereas as the remaining fixtures will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.