PSL7 draft for additional players: Picking order revealed

Pakistan Cricket Board and all six franchises have agreed that all teams will pick two additional players each in the Supplementary category for the Pakistan Super League season seven.

The draft ceremony will take place on January 7, where franchises will pick additional players in a virtual session.

Karachi Kings will have the first option to pick the first additional player, followed by Lahore Qalandars, Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans and Peshawar.

This order has been decided through a random draw.

Using the reverse order format, the second picks will be as follows: Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings.