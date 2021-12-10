PSL7 Draft: Big names released as franchises announce retentions list

All six Pakistan Super League season seven franchises have announced their retentions as the trade and release window of the season closed on Friday.

Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi consumed their full allocation of eight retentions, while defending champions Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators retaining seven players each, said PCB in a press release.

The National High Performance Centre will host the drafting ceremony on December 12 where more than 425 players from 32 countries will be available for the franchises.

In the Platinum Category, Lahore Qalandars will have the first pick, followed by Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators.

Each franchise can comprise up to 18 players, including three each in Platinum, Diamond and Gold categories, five Silver, two Emerging and up to two Supplementary categories.

Retention list:

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan and Rilee Rossouw (Platinum), Imran Tahir (Diamond, Mentor), Sohaib Maqsood (Diamond), Khushdil Shah (Gold, Brand Ambassador), Shahnawaz Dahani and Shan Masood (both Gold).

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam and Imad Wasim (Platinum), Mohammad Nabi and Mohammad Amir, (Diamond), Joe Clarke (Gold, Brand Ambassador), Aamir Yamin and Sharjeel Khan (Gold) and Mohammad Ilyas (Silver).

Islamabad United: Hasan Aliand Asif Ali (Platinum), Faheem Ashraf and Shadab Khan (Diamond) Alex Hales (Gold, Team Mentor), Azam Khan and Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Gold) and Paul Stirling (Silver).

Note: Asif Ali is promoted to Platinum while Shadab Khan will be the Ambassador.

Lahore Qalandars: Rashid Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi (Platinum), Haris Rauf (Diamond, Brand Ambassador), David Wiese and Mohammad Hafeez (both Diamond), Ahmed Daniyal, Sohail Akhtar and Zeeshan Ashraf (Silver).

Peshawar Zalmi: Liam Livingstone and Wahab Riaz (Platinum), Haider Ali, Sherfane Rutherford and Shoaib Malik (Diamond), Saqib Mahmood (Gold, Brand Ambassador) and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Silver)

Hussain Talat has been traded from Islamabad United, completing Zalmi’s retention of eight players. In return for bringing Hussain Talat in Gold, Zalmi have given their Silver second round pick to United.

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (Platinum), Mohammad Nawaz (Diamond), Mohammad Hasnain (Gold, Brand Ambassador) and Naseem Shah (Gold).

In addition, the Gladiators had earlier brought in Shahid Afridi (Gold, Mentor), James Vince (Platinum) and Iftikhar Ahmed (Diamond) to their roster during the transfer and retention window.

Some of the international stars available in the HBL PSL Draft 2022:

Platinum – David Miller (South Africa), Carlos Brathwaite (West Indies), Chris Gayle (West Indies), Chris Jordan (England), Colin Munro (New Zealand), Colin Ingram (South Africa), David Willey (England), Isuru Udana (Sri Lanka), Jason Roy (England), Marchant De Lange (South Africa), Sandeep Lamichhane (Nepal), Shimron Hetmyer (West Indies), Tabraiz Shamsi (South Africa), Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka), Tom Banton (England) and Tymal Mills (England).

Diamond – Afsar Zazai (Afghanistan), Ben Dunk (Australia), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka), Blessing Muzarabani (Zimbabwe), Fabian Allen (West Indies), Hamid Hassan (Afghanistan), Hazratullah Zazai (Afghanistan), James Faulkner (Australia), Joe Clarke (England), Johnson Charles (West Indies), Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka), Lendl Simmons (West Indies), Lewis Gregory (England), Mahmudullah Riyad (Bangladesh), Mitchell McClenaghan (New Zealand), Najibullah Zadran (Afghanistan), Naveenul Haq (Afghanistan), Niroshan Dickwella (Sri Lanka), Ollie Robinson (England), Phil Salt (England), Qais Ahmad (Afghanistan), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan), Reece Topley (England), Samit Patel (England) and Sheldon Cottrell (West Indies).