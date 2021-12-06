PSL7 draft: 443 foreign, 495 local players finalised, reveals report

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reportedly finalised around 443 foreign players and 495 local cricketers for the upcoming drafts of the Pakistan Super League season seven.

The drafting of the event is scheduled to be held on December 12 at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore.

According to Cricket Pakistan, noticeable names of T20 cricket such as Rashid Khan, David Miller, Colin Munro, Jason Roy, Rilee Rossouw and others have agreed to participate in the league starting from January 27.

Some of the top names won’t be part of the seventh season due to international commitments.

Tabraiz Shamsi, David Miller, Rilee Rossouw, Marchant de Lange, Tymal Mills, Jason Roy, James Vince, Liam Livingstone, David Willey, Chris Gayle, Colin Munro, Isuru Udana, Thisara Perera Rashid Khan are included in the Platinum category.

Diamond Category includes James Faulkner, Ben Cutting, Ben Dunk, Lewis Gregory, Alex Hales, Harry Brook, Joe Clarke, Samit Patel, Dan Lawrence, Imran Tahir, Dane Vilas, David Wiese, Kusal Mendis, Dushmantha Chameera, Fabian Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran and Qais Ahmad.

As many as 106 players are included in the Gold category, meanwhile, 201 cricketers are part of the Silver category.