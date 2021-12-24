PSL TV broadcast rights see an increase of 50 percent

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has signed a broadcast deal for the seventh and eighth editions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with the consortium of local sports channels ARY, which owns A Sports, and PTV Sports.

The seventh edition of PSL will start on January 27, next year, with the final set to take place on February 27.

“Cricket fans in Pakistan will be able to watch the seventh and eighth editions of the Pakistan Super League on A Sports and PTV Sports after a consortium of ARY and PTV submitted the highest bid, pursuant to a public tender process, for a TV broadcast deal with the Pakistan Cricket Board for the 2022 and 2023 seasons,” the PCB said in a statement.

The consortium of ARY and PTV submitted the highest bid, USD 24 million, which is an increase of 50 percent increase from the last cycle.

“The deal, according to the PCB, represents a 50 percent increase on the last cycle. That deal was worth USD 36 million over three years, but including international rights as well. This time round, the international broadcast rights for the league were sold separately; the 50 percent increase represents that difference as well as a weakening rupee against the dollar,” a report in ESPNcricinfo stated.

PCB Chief Operating Officer (COO) Salman Naseer believes that “the extraordinary interest and increase in the TV broadcast rights of the Pakistan Super League underscores how popular the tournament has become despite being launched just six years ago”.

“I want to thank the consortium of ARY and PTV for valuing the biggest product of Pakistan cricket, which has become a source of inspiration for thousands of young children to take up the sport,” he added.