PSL 7 to kick off on January 27: PCB

The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League will kick off on Thursday, January 27, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced Friday.

Defending champions Multan Sultans will take on Karachi Kings at the National Stadium in the PSL 7 opener, right after the opening ceremony.

Quetta Gladiators will play Peshawar Zalmi in the second match of the League on the next day.

Two-time champions Islamabad will be in action on Sunday afternoon when they will lock horns with Zalmi, with the evening match to be played between arch-rivals Kings and Lahore Qalandars.

After Karachi, which will host 15 matches until February 7, action will shift to the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, where the remaining 15 league matches and the four play-offs will be played from February 10-27.

“The PCB has designed the 2022 tournament in such a way that each side will play equal number of matches in Karachi and Lahore, as well as games under natural and artificial lights,” said the board’s press release.

PSL Draft

The PCB also announced that PSL 7 Draft will be held at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore on Sunday, December 12, with the event to kick-off at 3pm.

“Each side will come to the draft with a maximum of eight player retentions from the last event,” said the press release. “Following the finalisation of player categories, the transfer and retention window is now officially open and will close on 10 December.”

The PCB statement confirmed that Qalandars will have the first pick in the Platinum, Diamond and Gold category.

In the Platinum Category, they’ll be followed by Sultans, Kings, United, Zalmi and Gladiators.

In the Diamond Category, they’ll be followed by Zalmi, United, Gladiators, Kings and Sultans.

Zalmi will have the first pick in the Silver Category, Qalandars will have the first pick in Emerging Category and Gladiators will have the first pick in Supplementary Category.

The PCB, following a review and assessment process, has updated local players’ categories.

In the biggest moves, Pakistan wicketkeeper/batter and Sultan’s captain Mohammad Rizwan (previously Silver), Asif Ali of United (previously Gold) and Qalandars’ Haris Rauf (previously Diamond) have been placed in Platinum Category.

Sultans’ Sohaib Maqsood and Haider Ali of Zalmi have moved up from Silver and Gold Categories to Diamond Category, respectively.