PSL 7 draft dates, pick sequence revealed: report

The player draft for the Pakistan Super League’s upcoming edition is set to be held on December 12 with Lahore Qalandars to get the first pick, Cricket Pakistan reported Friday.

According to the report, the sequence for the draft picks will be as follows:

Lahore Qalandars

Multan Sultans

Karachi Kings

Islamabad United

Peshawar Zalmi

Quetta Gladiators

PSL 7 is slated to be held in January-February next year, however, the starting date is not decided yet. The Pakistan Cricket Board is mulling over dates in the last week of January for the opening ceremony.

The cash rich league normally takes place in February-March each year, however, since Australia is scheduled to tour Pakistan in that window, it will be held earlier.