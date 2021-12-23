PCB provides important update about Abid Ali

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has stated that opener Abid Ali will be discharged from the hospital early next week.

The Central Punjab opener, Ali, had complained of chest pain during his innings against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final-round match at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi, on December 21, and was taken immediately to a cardiac hospital where he was diagnosed as a case of Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS).

“As part of his rehabilitation process, he did light walking in the morning without showing any discomfort. He will continue his rehab in the hospital until he is discharged early next week,” the PCB said in a brief statement.

Ali also underwent angioplasty on Wednesday at the hospital.

The PCB medical team is also liaising with Interventional Cardiologist regarding Ali’s further treatment and rehabilitation.

Experts say that athletes can continue playing sports after recovering from ACS but only if their doctors advise them to do so.

The right-hander has featured in 16 Tests and six ODIs for Pakistan over the course of his brief career, so far.