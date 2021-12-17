Friday, December 17, 2021  | 12 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

PCB directs franchises to pick two additional players for PSL7

Draft were held on December 12

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: PSL

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has directed Pakistan Super League franchises to pick two additional players for the upcoming season, sources said Friday.

The franchises have picked their 18-member contingents for the upcoming season in the recently-concluded PSL7 draft held on December 12.

The board’s think tank was unhappy with the franchises as they neglected top-performing domestic cricketers in the draft, a source inside the board said.  

The board has now directed all six teams to pick two additional players – a foreign and a local – to complete a 20-member squad for the upcoming season.

To pick additional players, the board is considering 7 or 8 of January dates for the draft.

Season seven of the cash-rich league is set to commence from January 27 in Karachi.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket PSL Draft PSL7
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
PSL7, Pakistan Super League, PSL7, Cricket, Pakistan squad, Cricket news, two additional players, PSL draft, PSL7 draft, PSL news,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mohammad Rizwan achieves massive feat in T20 cricket
Mohammad Rizwan achieves massive feat in T20 cricket
Pakistan-West Indies third T20I to go ahead as scheduled
Pakistan-West Indies third T20I to go ahead as scheduled
Uncertainty surrounds Pakistan-West Indies ODI series
Uncertainty surrounds Pakistan-West Indies ODI series
Labuschagne, Warner put Australia in control of second Ashes Test
Labuschagne, Warner put Australia in control of second Ashes Test
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.