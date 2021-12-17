PCB directs franchises to pick two additional players for PSL7

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has directed Pakistan Super League franchises to pick two additional players for the upcoming season, sources said Friday.

The franchises have picked their 18-member contingents for the upcoming season in the recently-concluded PSL7 draft held on December 12.

The board’s think tank was unhappy with the franchises as they neglected top-performing domestic cricketers in the draft, a source inside the board said.

The board has now directed all six teams to pick two additional players – a foreign and a local – to complete a 20-member squad for the upcoming season.

To pick additional players, the board is considering 7 or 8 of January dates for the draft.

Season seven of the cash-rich league is set to commence from January 27 in Karachi.