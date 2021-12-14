PCB considering free entry for fans during Pakistan-West Indies ODIs

After failing to draw a crowd during the ongoing T20I series between Pakistan and West Indies, the top officials of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are considering granting free entry in the upcoming ODIs.

Despite Pakistan’s impressive run in the T20 World Cup and triumphant tour of Bangladesh, recently, the stadium was largely empty on Monday.

Reportedly, only 35 per cent of the tickets were sold for the first match.

Sources also revealed that more than 18,000 tickets went unsold for the second T20I match as well. Some of the fans are also finding it difficult to purchase tickets online.

A meeting of top PCB officials was held at the National Stadium in Karachi, where they discussed the possibilities to open free entry for fans in the upcoming ODI series, sources said.

They will make the announcement in this regard after the conclusion of the T20I series.

The three-match ODI series will commence from December 18 at the same venue.

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram was also disappointed with the lack of crowd in the first T20I between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium in Karachi.