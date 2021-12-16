Covid-19 cases: Pakistan-West Indies ODI series postponed

The ODI series between Pakistan and West Indies have officially been postponed following multiple coronavirus cases in the visiting team’s camp.

The three-match series, which was part of the ICC Men’s Cricket Word Cup Super League, was scheduled to start from December 18 at the National Stadium Karachi.

In a joint statement issued by both the West Indies Cricket and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that the decision was taken after considering both the teams’ welfare as well as limited resources in the West Indies side for the ODIs.

“On Thursday morning and as part of the PCB COVID-19 Protocols, Rapid Antigen tests were conducted on the remaining 15 West Indies players and six-player support personnel,” said in a press release.

All 21 members of the West Indies touring party returned negative test results. As such, Thursday’s T20I proceeded as planned.

“It has been agreed that the series, which forms part of the ICC Men’s Cricket Word Cup Super League, will be postponed and rescheduled for early June 2022,” the statement read.

The West Indies team members, who returned negative results following Wednesday’s PCR and today’s Rapid Antigen tests, will depart from Pakistan after the match. Those who have tested positive will complete their isolation in Karachi before their travel arrangements are finalised to allow them to rejoin their families in time for Christmas celebrations.

Earlier, five more members of the West Indies cricket squad — including three players — had tested positive for Covid-19, officials said Thursday.

Meanwhile, four members of the touring party tested positive on Saturday, bringing the total to nine since they arrived last week for a Twenty20 and limited-over series. It must be noted that Pakistan has an unassailable lead in the ongoing three-match T20I series, after winning the first two matches.