Sunday, December 5, 2021  | 29 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Rain washes away Day 2

Play did not get under way until after lunch

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Groundstaff cover the field as it starts to rain on the second day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on December 5, 2021. Photo: AFP

Rain again interrupted the second Test in Dhaka between Bangladesh and Pakistan on Sunday with only 6.2 overs played and the tourists extending their lead. 

Play did not get under way until after lunch with Pakistan reaching 188-2, adding 27 from their first day total.

Overnight unbeaten batsman Azhar Ali struck back-to-back boundaries off pace bowler Ebadot Hossain to complete his 34th Test fifty before the match officials called off play at 3:00 pm local time. 

Ali was batting on 52, alongside skipper Babar Azam, who added 11 runs, including a boundary off the first ball of the day, to stay unbeaten on 71.

Pakistan lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Chittagong by eight wickets.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan vs Bangladesh
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Pak v BD,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Ticket prices for Pakistan-West Indies series revealed
Ticket prices for Pakistan-West Indies series revealed
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.