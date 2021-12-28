Pakistan to face Sri Lanka in Asia Cup U19 semis

Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in the semi-final of the ongoing U19 Asia Cup in Dubai on December 30.

In the other semi-final, Bangladesh will meet India, in Sharjah, on the same day.

The decision was made after today’s match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka was called off due to Covid-19 cases.

“It is confirmed that two officials have tested positive for Covid-19. The officials are currently safe and being treated in accordance with tournament protocols. All personnel associated with this match are undergoing testing protocols and isolating until results returned,” the Asian Cricket Council said in a statement.

It must be noted that Pakistan won all three of their matches in the group-stage of the event, with wins over Afghanistan, India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Boys in Green have impressed one and all with their performance, so far, in the event and they will be hoping to continue that in the knockout stage as well.

After Pakistan’s win over India, Pakistan national team captain Babar Azam had also urged the youngsters to “keep performing like this and continue to make all of us proud”.