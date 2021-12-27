Pakistan set UAE 220–run target in U19 Asia Cup

Pakistan have set United Arab Emirates (UAE) a target of 220 runs in their final group-stage match of the ongoing U19 Asia Cup in Dubai.

After deciding to bat first, Pakistan’s openers, Abdul Wahid and Maaz Sadaqat, added 33 runs for the first wicket before the latter was dismissed after scoring 15 runs.

Muhammad Shahzad, who scored 81 runs in Pakistan’s win against India on Saturday, joined Wahid in the middle after Sadaqat’s departure. The duo batted with relative ease before UAE bowlers put Pakistan on the back foot with three quick wickets — which saw Pakistan slip from 61-1 to 90-4.

Wahid scored 28 runs off 48 balls, whereas Shahzad added 29 runs in 57 balls.

With Pakistan in a precarious situation, captain Qasim Akram led from the front and scored an important fifty to put his side back on track. He was dismissed after scoring 50 runs in 67 balls, with the help of five fours.

Wicketkeeper Haseebullah also chipped in with an important contribution of 39 runs in 48 balls.

Tailender Ahmad Khan provided much-needed impetus at the backend of the innings, with an unbeaten 34 runs in 21 balls. His cameo included two fours and a six.

Pakistan finished on 219/8 in their allotted 50 overs.

It must be noted that Pakistan have already qualified for the semi-finals of the event, with wins over Afghanistan and India in their first two matches.