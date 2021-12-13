Monday, December 13, 2021  | 8 Jamadilawal, 1443
Live: West Indies opts to bowl against Pakistan

The Men-in-Green will start as favourites

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
Photo: PCB

West Indies have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan in the first T20I being played at the National Stadium Karachi.

The Men-in-Green will start as the favourites to win the series after their convincing T20I series win, 3-0, against Bangladesh, recently.

On the other hand, West Indies will be looking to make a strong comeback after their mediocre performance in the T20 World Cup, where they were defending their title. The Caribbean side was eliminated from the event before the knockout stage.

Live Updates

Squads

Pakistan:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

West Indies:

Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Darren Bravo, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Rovman Powell

