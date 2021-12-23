Pakistan down Afghanistan in U19 Asia Cup opener

Pakistan have defeated Afghanistan by four wickets on the opening day of the U19 Asia Cup, at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

After deciding to bat first, Afghanistan were stunned by Pakistan’s exceptional bowling and got bundled out for 52 runs inside 24 overs

Nangeyalia Khan was the only batter who managed double figures, with 15 runs against his name.

For Pakistan, Ahmad Khan was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/21 in six overs. Meanwhile, Syed Zeeshan Zameer and Awais Ali bagged two wickets each.

Chasing the modest target, Pakistan reach home in 16.4 overs but lost six wickets in the process.

Opener Maaz Ahmad Sadaqat remained unbeaten on 14 runs, off 46 balls, whereas wicketkeeper Haseebullah scored 11 runs.

Pakistan’s runs tally also included 13 extras.

For the losing side, Noor Ahmad Lakanwal claimed three wickets for 20 runs in five overs.

Pakistan will take on arch-rivals India in their second match of the event on Saturday, December 25.