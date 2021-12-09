PAK v WI: West Indies cricket team arrive in Karachi

The West Indies have arrived in Karachi to play the limited-overs series against Pakistan at the National Stadium.

They will play three T20Is and the same number of ODIs at the venue starting from December 13.

They reached Karachi via Dubai. Strict security arrangements were put in place.

Upon arrival at the local hotel, the players and officials will be quarantined for one day. They will take part in a scheduled practice session at National Stadium on Friday.

This is the West Indies’ first tour of Pakistan since April 2018 when three T20Is were contested. The two-time former World Champions will be playing ODIs in Pakistan for the first time since December 2006.

The Visitors’ white-ball captain Kieron Pollard has been ruled out of the tour after failing to recover from the hamstring injury he suffered during the T20 World Cup.

West Indies, who failed to reach the T20 World Cup semifinals, have picked several uncapped players in two 15-man squads for the tour of Pakistan.

Nicholas Pooran will lead the Caribbean side in the T20s while Shai Hope will captain the team in the 50-over matches.

Tour Schedule:

December 13 – 1st T20I, Karachi

December 14 – 2nd T20I, Karachi

December 16 – 3rd T20I, Karachi

December 18 – 1st ODI, Karachi

December 20 – 2nd ODI, Karachi

December 22 – 3rd ODI, Karachi