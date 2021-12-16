Thursday, December 16, 2021  | 11 Jamadilawal, 1443
PAK v WI: Third T20I still on despite Covid scare

Five members of West Indies squad tested covid positive Wednesday

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Dec 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: AFP

The third T20I between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium Karachi is likely to be played as per the schedule despite three players  of the visiting team testing positive for novel coronavirus.

“Following PCR tests administered on Wednesday in Pakistan, Cricket West Indies (CWI) can confirm that five more members of the West Indies touring party have tested positive for COVID-19 and will now undergo a period of self-isolation,” said CWI in a statement.

Three players who will miss the remaining matches include wicketkeeper/batsman Shai Hope, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, allrounder Justin Greaves. They will remain isolated from the rest of the West Indies squad 

This brings the total number of squad members testing positive to nine. Left-arm pacer Sheldon Cottrell, all-rounders Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers, along with a non-coaching member of the team management unit were tested positive on arrival in Karachi.

On the other hand, the match will likely be played as per the schedule. West Indies and Pakistan teams held their practice session last night. There has been no report of covid positive case from the Pakistan camp.

One Comment

  1. Muhammad basit  December 16, 2021 11:28 am/ Reply

    Free ticket kese mile gi

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

