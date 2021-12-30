‘No Plan B’ for PSL7 despite Omicron fears

There is less than one month left before the beginning of the seventh season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) but the Omicron variant of Covid-19 could derail the event.

According to a report in Daily Express, there is currently no Plan B if there is a Covid-19 outbreak during PSL7.

“If, for some reason, the matches can’t take place in Pakistan, there is no Plan B at the moment,” an unnamed franchise official was quoted as saying.

“The Emirates Cricket Board is also holding its own T20 league, in February and March, and the Covid-19 cases are also rising, so it won’t be possible to shift the matches to UAE,” the official added. “Sri Lanka is another option but the arrangements in LPL, recently, left a lot to be desired.”

It must be noted that the last two seasons of PSL were disrupted due to Covid-19, which is why the bio-secure bubble is a priority for the PCB ahead of season seven. The board will also hire an international firm to design Covid-19 protocols, in order to keep players and official safe inside the bubble.

The PCB has also decided to book an entire hotel for the tournament with different zones for players and officials. The board is also considering the option of keeping the entire hotel staff within the premises, during the event, which was not the case in previous editions.

Meanwhile, foreign cricketers could also be asked to stay in isolation for a longer period of time, upon arrival in Pakistan, as the incubation period of the virus is between seven and 14 days.

The seventh edition of PSL will start on January 27, with the final set to take place on February 27.