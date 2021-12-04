Saturday, December 4, 2021  | 28 Rabiulakhir, 1443
New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel creates history in Mumbai Test

Spinner claimed 10 wickets in an innings against India

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Dec 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: ICC

New Zealand’s Mumbai-born spinner Ajaz Patel claimed all 10 Indian wickets in the second Test, becoming only the third bowler in cricket history to achieve the feat on Saturday.

Patel, a left-arm spinner, added to his tally of four wickets on the opening day to return figures of 10-119. India were all out for 325.

He is only the third bowler in 144 years history of Test cricket to take 10 wickets in an innings. The first two were Jim Laker and Anil Kumble.

