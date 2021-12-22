Wednesday, December 22, 2021  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1443
New Zealand will tour Pakistan with its best players: Raja

Kiwis will tour Pakistan next year

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOTO: ICC

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has said that New Zealand will tour Pakistan with their best players.

The blackcaps rescheduled their abandoned tour of Pakistan next year, where they will play three Tests, eight ODIs and five T20Is in two legs.

“The New Zealand tour is rescheduled on the basis of the availability of their best players,” Raja told reporters in Karachi.

According to Raja, New Zealand could have toured Pakistan earlier in 2022, however, the proposed schedule was clashing with the Indian Premier League (IPL) and their best players were not available.

“We suggested that they should plan the tour when they have their best players available,” he added.

While referring to the abandoned tour, the former Pakistan captain said that the Kiwis would think twice before doing such a thing. According to him, that is due to the pressure they faced after they called off the tour.

