New Zealand to tour Pakistan twice in 2022-23

New Zealand Cricket will tour Pakistan twice in 2022-23 to play two Tests, eight ODIs and five T20Is, Pakistan Cricket Board announced Monday.

The Blackcaps called off their limited-overs tour just hours before the first ODI at Pinidi Cricket Stadium citing security concerns.

They will play two Tests and three ODIs in December-January 2022-23 as part of the Future Tours Programme and will return to the country in April 2023 for 10 white-ball matches to make-up for the abandoned tour, said the board in a press release.

The decision was made following meetings between Ramiz Raja and Martin Snedden.

The five-day games will be part of the ICC World Test Championship while ODIs will be part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.

In their April’s visit, they will include two additional ODIs and will now comprise five ODIs and five T20Is that will count towards the ICC Rankings.

Both the boards will continue to work together to finalise the series dates, the statement read.

“I am pleased with the outcomes of our discussions and negotiations, and thank Martin Snedden and his board for their understanding and support,” said Ramiz Raja. “This reflects the strong, cordial and historic relations the two boards have and reconfirms Pakistan’s status as an important member of the cricket fraternity.”

NZC Chief Executive David White said, “Our respective chairmen, Ramiz Raja and Martin Snedden, had very fruitful and constructive discussions while in Dubai, further strengthening the bond between the two organisations. It’s good to be going back.”