HOME > Cricket

NCOC allows full capacity crowd for West Indies-Pakistan series: report

Series will start from December 13

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Dec 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

The National Command and Control Center has reportedly allowed full capacity crowd at the National Stadium in Karachi to watch the matches between Pakistan and West Indies.

The three-match T20I series is all set to commence from December 13, while the teams will then lock horns in the ODI series, which is part of the ICC World Cup Super League, at the same venue.

According to Cricket Pakistan, NCOC has allowed 100 per cent capacity after the request of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Children up to the age of 12, who have been vaccinated, will also be able to enjoy the game at the stadium.

Moreover, NCOC has directed PCB to follow all Covid-19 protocols for these matches.

The Windies are scheduled to arrive in Karachi on December 9.

