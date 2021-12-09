Multan Sultans trade Shahid Afridi to Quetta Gladiators: report

As expected, legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi will represent Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven, Cricket Pakistan reported Thursday.

The cash-rich league will kick off from January 27 in Karachi, while drafts are scheduled on December 12 in Lahore.

On the other hand Multan Sultan have also traded England batter James Vince with Quetta Gladiators for the season.

They will now have a few extra picks of Gladiators in the draft on December 12.

The franchises are finalising a maximum of eight player retentions from the last event. The transfer and retention window will close on December 10.

The 45-year-old all-rounder, who would probably be playing is last PSL, on numerous occasions had expressed his desire to represent the Gladiators in the league..

Afridi played four matches for Sultans last season where he picked two wickets and made three runs.