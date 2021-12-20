Monday, December 20, 2021  | 15 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Muhammad Hasnain joins Sydney Thunder for BBL 11

Cutting says he will be tremendous addition to squad

Posted: Dec 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan pace sensation Muhammad Hasnain has joined Big Bash franchise Sydney Thunder for the ongoing season.

The 21-year-old will play alongside former Quetta Gladiator teammate Ben Cutting, England pacer Saqib Mahmood and other renowned names of T20 cricket.   

The pacer announced himself in world cricket in 2019 when he claimed a hat-trick against Sri Lanka, becoming the youngest bowler ever in T20Is at the age of 19.

In the same year, Hasnain starred in both the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) by bowling the fastest deliveries recorded in each competition.

He launched a 151 km/h rocket for the Quetta Gladiators, and a 155.1 km/h rocket for Trinbago Knight Riders.

 “He bowls fast; easily at 150 km/h,” said Ben Cutting. “He’s a lovely young kid, and his team back home is keen for him to learn about the game and to also come out here and bowl fast.

“Muhammad is going to love bowling in Australia. We have faster pitches and bigger boundaries – conditions that are far more conducive to bowling fast than they are in Pakistan.

“I have no doubt he’s going to enjoy the experience, and I know he’ll be a tremendous addition to Sydney Thunder’s squad.”

BBL 11 Cricket Mohammad Hasnain
 
