Mohammad Amir decides to leave Karachi Kings: sources

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has decided to leave Karachi Kings, sources said Monday.

The pacer has been part of the franchises for the last five seasons, where he has claimed 54 wickets in 59 matches at an economy of 7.38.

Sources revealed that the left-arm pacer is unhappy with the demotion from Platinum to the Diamond category.

He is among five other players – Shahid Afridi, Kamran Akmal, Shoaib Malik, and Mohammad Hafeez – who were demoted for the upcoming season.

“I want to be part of the upcoming draft, release me,” sources quoted Amir saying. “I got demoted despite performing for the franchise for years.”

He asked the franchise that they haven’t filed a review application in the Pakistan Cricket Board or doesn’t even try to sort out the issue.

On the other hand, the franchise asked Amir to stay saying that the list was prepared by the board and they have nothing to do with it.

The second highest runs getter for the Pakistan Super League Kamran Akmal has similar reservation over the demotion in the category. He is demoted to the Gold category from Diamond.