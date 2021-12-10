Mohammad Amir agrees to stay with Karachi Kings: sources

Karachi Kings has successfully convinced Mohammad Amir to stay with the franchise for the Pakistan Super League season seven, sources said on Thursday.

The left-arm pacer was unhappy with the demotion from Platinum to the Gold category for the upcoming season starting from January 27.

Pakistan’s all-format and Karachi Kings captain Babar Azam and all-rounder Imad Wasim played a key role in convincing the pacer to stay with the franchise.

“You are one of our senior and a key player,” Babar told Amir as quoted by the sources. “We won’t let you leave.”

The former Pakistan pacer has been part of the franchises for the last five seasons, where he has claimed 54 wickets in 59 matches at an economy of 7.38.

He is among five other players – Shahid Afridi, Kamran Akmal, Shoaib Malik, and Mohammad Hafeez – who were demoted for the upcoming season.