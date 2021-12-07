Tuesday, December 7, 2021  | 2 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Melbourne Stars sign Haris Rauf for ongoing BBL season

He will join the team after Christmas

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Cricket Australia

Melbourne Stars have announced that star Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf will be returning to the side for the ongoing Big Bash League.

The pacer burst on to the scene back in the ninth edition of the league where he picked 20 wickets in 10 games including a hat-trick.

The franchise confirmed the development on Twitter saying that he will join the team after Christmas.

The pacer is part of the Pakistan squad, which is set to face West Indies in three T20Is and the same number of ODI in December.

“His addition brings experience, energy and quality to our fast-bowling stocks. I’m sure the Stars fans will enjoy seeing him represent Team Green again in BBL|11,” David Hussey said.

Rauf will play his first game on December 27 against the Brisbane Heat and will remain with the team until the end of the season.

FaceBook WhatsApp
BBL Haris Rauf Melbourne Stars
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Melbourne Stars, Haris Rauf, Lahore Qalandars, Cricket, BBL, BBL 11, Australia,
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.