Melbourne Stars sign Haris Rauf for ongoing BBL season

Melbourne Stars have announced that star Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf will be returning to the side for the ongoing Big Bash League.

The pacer burst on to the scene back in the ninth edition of the league where he picked 20 wickets in 10 games including a hat-trick.

The franchise confirmed the development on Twitter saying that he will join the team after Christmas.

Welcome back to #TeamGreen Haris Rauf 💚



The fast bowler will join the Stars after Christmas ⭐ — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) December 7, 2021

The pacer is part of the Pakistan squad, which is set to face West Indies in three T20Is and the same number of ODI in December.

“His addition brings experience, energy and quality to our fast-bowling stocks. I’m sure the Stars fans will enjoy seeing him represent Team Green again in BBL|11,” David Hussey said.

Rauf will play his first game on December 27 against the Brisbane Heat and will remain with the team until the end of the season.