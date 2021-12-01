Wednesday, December 1, 2021  | 25 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Loved working with and understanding Pakistan team: Philander

former pacer left the team ahead of the second Test

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: PCB

Pakistan team bowling consultant Vernon Philander has said that he loved his time with the Pakistan cricket team.

The former South Africa pacer was appointed as bowling consultant by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the recently concluded ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

He also travelled with the team during the ongoing tour of Bangladesh however; he has to bid farewell and return home in order as threat of new coronavirus variant (omicron) looms.

“I loved my time with these boys,” he said in a video message released by the board.  “All of them are really hard working. I arrived in Pakistan before the World Cup and I loved working and understanding these players.”

The 36-year-old said that he got an opportunity to know them on a personal level.

He also shed a light on Pakistan’s defeat in the semi-final against Australia.

“I told them [fast bowlers] that there are a few areas that need work,” he said. “The response from all of them was quite positive. Unfortunately, we lost a close semi-final but I think the overall team effort was really good.”.

