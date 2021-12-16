Live: West Indies opt to bat against Pakistan

West Indies have won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the third T20I being played at the National Stadium Karachi.

The third game between the two sides was in doubt after multiple Covid-19 cases in the visitors’ camp.

Pakistan are resting Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf for the game as Shahnawaz Dahani and Mohammad Hasnain are in.

West Indies bring in Darren Bravo and debutant Gudakesh Motie for the two players out due to Covid.