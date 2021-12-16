Thursday, December 16, 2021  | 11 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Live: West Indies opt to bat against Pakistan

Match is being played at the National Stadium Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago

Photo: PCB

West Indies have won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the third T20I being played at the National Stadium Karachi.

The third game between the two sides was in doubt after multiple Covid-19 cases in the visitors’ camp.

Pakistan are resting Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf for the game as Shahnawaz Dahani and Mohammad Hasnain are in.

West Indies bring in Darren Bravo and debutant Gudakesh Motie for the two players out due to Covid.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus PAK v WI Third T20I
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
PAK v WI, Cricket 3rd T20I, West Indies tour of Pakistan, Third T20I, Pakistan, Coronavirus, WI hit by Covid,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hayden reveals reason behind Pakistan T20 World Cup exit
Hayden reveals reason behind Pakistan T20 World Cup exit
Babar Azam loses top spot in T20I rankings
Babar Azam loses top spot in T20I rankings
India's Kohli says given 90 minutes notice of sacking
India’s Kohli says given 90 minutes notice of sacking
Schedule announced for ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022
Schedule announced for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022
Pakistan-West Indies third T20I to go ahead as scheduled
Pakistan-West Indies third T20I to go ahead as scheduled
Tearful Aguero retires from football due to heart problem
Tearful Aguero retires from football due to heart problem
Africa Cup of Nations: Clubs threaten not to release players
Africa Cup of Nations: Clubs threaten not to release players
Uncertainty surrounds Pakistan-West Indies ODI series
Uncertainty surrounds Pakistan-West Indies ODI series
Thiem cancels Abu Dhabi return, hopes for ATP Cup
Thiem cancels Abu Dhabi return, hopes for ATP Cup
Labuschagne, Warner put Australia in control of second Ashes Test
Labuschagne, Warner put Australia in control of second Ashes Test
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.