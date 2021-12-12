Sunday, December 12, 2021  | 7 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
Cricket

Live: Qalandars strengthen their batting in Gold round

The event is being held in Lahore

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Dec 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: PCB

Over 425 players from 32 countries are participating in the Pakistan Super League season seven draft where franchises will complete their 18-member squads.

The event will take place at the National High-Performance Centre today at 4.00 pm.

In the Platinum Category, Lahore Qalandars will have the first pick, followed by Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, and Quetta Gladiators.

Live Updates

Gold Round

Diamond Round

Platinum Round

Afghanistan opener Hazratullah Zazai returns to Peshawar Zalmi as a wild card pick in the category.

Tim David has joined Multan Sultans in the Platinum round. He was part of the Lahore Qalandars last season.

No surprise as Fakhar becomes first Platinum pick.

PCB secures sponsor for drop-in pitches

HBL’s CEO Arif Habib Corp Arif Habib has promised one drop-in pitch in Lahore and the other in Karachi to the PCB in the next month or so. It will cost PKR 30.7 million. 30 hybrid pitches to be launched in different schools of Pakistan too.

Chairman PCB Ramiz Raja said, “I recently witnessed pitches during firstclass season and felt disappointed. Pakistan has to curate better pitches to win in SENA. Arif Habib has announced two drop-in pitches for PCB worth 37Cr PKR which will be installed in Karachi and Lahore”

Here is what Ramiz Raja said at the start of the ceremony:

