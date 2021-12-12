Live: Qalandars strengthen their batting in Gold round

The event is being held in Lahore
Over 425 players from 32 countries are participating in the Pakistan Super League season seven draft where franchises will complete their 18-member squads.
The event will take place at the National High-Performance Centre today at 4.00 pm.
In the Platinum Category, Lahore Qalandars will have the first pick, followed by Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, and Quetta Gladiators.
Lahore Qalandars sign Abdullah Shafique, Phil Salt and Harry Brook.
Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi pick Usman Qadir.
Diamond category picks 👇— Samaa Sports (@samaasport) December 12, 2021
Oden Smith ▶️ Multan Sultans
Marchant De Lange ▶️ Islamabad United
Lewis Gregory ▶️ Karachi Kings
James Faulkner ▶️ Quetta Gladiators
Hazratullah Zazai ▶️ @PeshawarZalmi— Samaa Sports (@samaasport) December 12, 2021
Jason Roy ▶️ @TeamQuetta
That ends the Platinum round, onto to the Diamond category!
Afghanistan opener Hazratullah Zazai returns to Peshawar Zalmi as a wild card pick in the category.
Fresh from a century in the ongoing BBL, Colin Munro has been picked by Islamabad United!— Samaa Sports (@samaasport) December 12, 2021
Death overs specialist Chris Jordan will feature for Karachi Kings next season!
Tim David has joined Multan Sultans in the Platinum round. He was part of the Lahore Qalandars last season.
No surprise as Fakhar becomes first Platinum pick.
As expected, left-hander Fakhar Zaman returns to Lahore Qalandars as the team's Platinum pick!
HBL’s CEO Arif Habib Corp Arif Habib has promised one drop-in pitch in Lahore and the other in Karachi to the PCB in the next month or so. It will cost PKR 30.7 million. 30 hybrid pitches to be launched in different schools of Pakistan too.
Chairman PCB Ramiz Raja said, “I recently witnessed pitches during firstclass season and felt disappointed. Pakistan has to curate better pitches to win in SENA. Arif Habib has announced two drop-in pitches for PCB worth 37Cr PKR which will be installed in Karachi and Lahore”
Here is what Ramiz Raja said at the start of the ceremony:
PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja ahead of the draft:
“PCB and franchise owners need to be on the same page, especially with regards to leadership and nurturing of players, in order to take our country’s cricket forward.”
🚨 Presenting our retained #Sherus for #HBLPSL7— Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) December 10, 2021
Platinum:@RealHa55an @AasifAli2018
Diamond:@76Shadabkhan (Ambassador)@iFaheemAshraf
Gold:@AlexHales1 (Mentor)@Wasim_Jnr @MAzamKhan45 (Traded in)
Silver:@stirlo90 #UnitedWeWin #RedHotSquad🦁 #RangJeetKaLaalHai pic.twitter.com/suHz45ZVZT
Your views on #ZalmiRetentions for PSL 7❓⚡— PeshawarZalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) December 11, 2021
Platinum:
Wahab Riaz
Liam Livingstone
Diamond:
Shoaib Malik
Sherfane Rutherford
Haider Ali
Gold:
Saqib Mahmood
Silver:
Tom Kohler
Quetta Gladiators Retentions
Retentions Announcement🔊
Here is the list of Retained Players for #HBLPSL 2022! 💥
✅ @iShaheenAfridi
✅ @rashidkhan_19
✅ @MHafeez22
✅ @HarisRauf14
✅ @David_Wiese
✅ @imSohailAkhtar
✅ @AhmadDaniyalLa3
✅ @ZAshraf_ #DamaDamMast #MainHoonQalandar #Dilse pic.twitter.com/93HvESTiIH
🚨#HBLPSL7 RETENTIONS🚨— Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) December 10, 2021
A big match player who proved how dangerous he can be with the bat especially at the crunch time. Rileerr has been retained.