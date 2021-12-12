Live: Qalandars strengthen their batting in Gold round

Over 425 players from 32 countries are participating in the Pakistan Super League season seven draft where franchises will complete their 18-member squads.

The event will take place at the National High-Performance Centre today at 4.00 pm.

In the Platinum Category, Lahore Qalandars will have the first pick, followed by Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, and Quetta Gladiators.

Gold Round

Gold category 👇



Lahore Qalandars sign Abdullah Shafique, Phil Salt and Harry Brook.



Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi pick Usman Qadir.



How do you rate the choices made?

Diamond Round

Diamond category picks 👇



Oden Smith ▶️ Multan Sultans

Marchant De Lange ▶️ Islamabad United

Lewis Gregory ▶️ Karachi Kings

James Faulkner ▶️ Quetta Gladiators



Oden Smith ▶️ Multan Sultans
Marchant De Lange ▶️ Islamabad United
Lewis Gregory ▶️ Karachi Kings
James Faulkner ▶️ Quetta Gladiators

Platinum Round

Afghanistan opener Hazratullah Zazai returns to Peshawar Zalmi as a wild card pick in the category.

Fresh from a century in the ongoing BBL, Colin Munro has been picked by Islamabad United!



Fresh from a century in the ongoing BBL, Colin Munro has been picked by Islamabad United!

Death overs specialist Chris Jordan will feature for Karachi Kings next season!

Tim David has joined Multan Sultans in the Platinum round. He was part of the Lahore Qalandars last season.

No surprise as Fakhar becomes first Platinum pick.

As expected, left-hander Fakhar Zaman returns to Lahore Qalandars as the team's Platinum pick! 🔥



As expected, left-hander Fakhar Zaman returns to Lahore Qalandars as the team's Platinum pick! 🔥

PCB secures sponsor for drop-in pitches

HBL’s CEO Arif Habib Corp Arif Habib has promised one drop-in pitch in Lahore and the other in Karachi to the PCB in the next month or so. It will cost PKR 30.7 million. 30 hybrid pitches to be launched in different schools of Pakistan too.

Chairman PCB Ramiz Raja said, “I recently witnessed pitches during firstclass season and felt disappointed. Pakistan has to curate better pitches to win in SENA. Arif Habib has announced two drop-in pitches for PCB worth 37Cr PKR which will be installed in Karachi and Lahore”

Here is what Ramiz Raja said at the start of the ceremony:

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja ahead of #psl7draft 👇



“PCB and franchise owners need to be on the same page, especially with regards to leadership and nurturing of players, in order to take our country’s cricket forward.”



Follow live: https://t.co/PvYAiTZYVN#PSL2022 pic.twitter.com/jI3gXGY1PE — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) December 12, 2021

PSL Trophy in all its glory 🏆

Your views on #ZalmiRetentions for PSL 7❓⚡



Platinum:

Wahab Riaz

Liam Livingstone



Diamond:

Shoaib Malik

Sherfane Rutherford

Haider Ali



Gold:

Saqib Mahmood



Silver:

Tom Kohler



#Zalmi#YellowStorm #ZKingdom pic.twitter.com/Y0HzPhw0nU — PeshawarZalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) December 11, 2021