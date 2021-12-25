Live: Pakistan U19 on top against India U19

India six down

Maaz Ahmad Sadaqat breaks 38-run partnership between Rajangad Bawa and Aaradhya Yadav by sending the former back to the pavilion. Bawa scored 25 runs in 59 balls, whereas Yadav is unbeaten on 24 runs off 52 balls.

India 134/6 in 32.2 overs.

Fair point

Nelson on the board as India reach 111/5 in 24 overs.

Harnoor Pannu is out as well now. But Pakistan’s batting is a little concerning. Struggled while chasing 52 in the last game. So anything around 150-200 will be an interesting chase. #U19AsiaCup — Hamza (@HamzaMughal321) December 25, 2021

Awais sends Pannu back to the hut

Pannu departs, four runs short of his fifty, as Awais Ali picks up his second wicket of the match.

The partnership between Rajangad Bawa, unbeaten on 13 runs off 30 balls, and Pannu was worth 55 runs.

India 97/5 in 19 overs.

Harnoor Pannu holds key for India

India’s opener Pannu scored a century in the opening match against UAE and his side will be hoping that he comes up with the goods today as well. He currently has 19 runs in 27 balls.

India 52/4 in 9 overs.

ICYMI : Harnoor Pannu scored the first century of this year’s U19 Asia Cup and guided 🇮🇳 to a comfortable win over hosts 🇦🇪.#ACC #U19AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/YR8JulAOWm — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) December 23, 2021

Awais Ali strikes for Pakistan

Fast-bowler Ali removes Nishant Sindhu, 8 runs off 17 balls, to leave India reeling.

India 46/4 in 8 overs.

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins is Zameer’s role model

“I have only followed one bowler all my life and that is Pat Cummins, and he is my role model, to the extent that I always wear number 30 on my shirt which is his number for the Australian side. Whenever I get a chance, I watch videos of Pat Cummins in action as I really want to emulate my role model as much as I can,” Zameer said in an interview with PakPassion.

India 30/3 in 5 overs.

Zeeshan Zameer stuns India

The right-arm quick Zeeshan Zameer has claimed three wickets in nine balls to leave India in all sorts of trouble.

Skipper Yash Dhull dismissed for a golden duck.

India 17/3 in 3 overs.

Great start for Pakistan

Pacer Zeeshan Zameer picks up a wicket in the first over of the innings as Angkrish Raghuvanshi departs for a four-ball duck.

Zameer was picked by PSL franchise Islamabad United during the draft for seventh season.

India 1/1 in 0.4 overs.

Lineups

Pakistan U19

Maaz Ahmad Sadaqat, Abdul Wahid, Muhammad Shahzad, Haseebullah (wk), Qasim Akram (c), Mohammad Irfan Khan, Rizwan Mehmood Syed, Ahmad Khan, Ali Asfand, Syed Zeeshan Zameer and Awais Ali.

India U19

Harnoor Pannu, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Rajangad Bawa, Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal and Ravi Kumar.

Toss update

Pakistan have won the toss and they will bowl first.

Preamble

Both teams will be looking to continue their winning streak in the event, after comprehensively notching up wins in their opening games.

Pakistan blew away Afghanistan’s batting, dismissing them for only 52 runs, and won the match by four wickets on Thursday. Meanwhile, India, on the same day, outclassed United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 154 runs.

The winner of today’s match will give themselves a great chance to finish at the top of the table in Group A.

Good morning!

Hello and welcome to the live blog for today’s India, Pakistan U19 Asia Cup cricket match in Dubai.

Despite being played a junior level, India-Pakistan match is always something to look forward to, so buckle in, folks!