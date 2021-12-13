Ian Bishop reveals all-time Pakistan T20I XI

Former West Indies pacer and renowned commentator, Ian Bishop, has revealed his All-Time Pakistan T20I XI, according to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The team will be led by current Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and includes some of the finest Men-in-Green players, in the shortest format of the game, of the past.

Bishop went for Azam and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan as the opening pair, while left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman was slotted in at number three position.

Meanwhile, veteran all-rounders Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik bring a wealth of experience in Bishop’s middle-order.

In a surprising pick, Bishop opted for out-of-favour Pakistan batter Umar Akmal for the sixth position in the batting order.

Flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi, who was an integral part of Pakistan’s triumphant 2009 T20 World Cup campaign, was included in the lineup at number seven position.

Saeed Ajmal was selected as the team’s frontline spinner while Mohammad Amir, Umar Gul and Shaheen Afridi are in charge of the pace battery.

The PCB also shared Shahid Afridi’s All-Time West Indies T20I XI, which will be led by 2016 T20 World Cup-winning captain Daren Sammy. The lineup also includes the likes of Chris Gayle, Andre Russell and Dwayne Bravo.