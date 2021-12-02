Here’s Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming U-19 World Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board named Thursday a 15-player squad for the ICC U-19 World Cup, which is set to kick off next month in the West Indies.

The side will be lead by Lahore-born all-rounder Qasim Akram, who plays for Central Punjab in the domestic circuit.

Before the U-19 World Cup, Pakistan will also play the U-19 Asia Cup, which is scheduled to be played in the United Arab Emirates later this month.

The PCB’s junior selection committee had invited 21 high-performing cricketers born on or after September 1, 2002 (eligibility criteria) for a training camp that is currently underway in Lahore to prepare the side for the two tournaments, the camp began last week.

Besides the final 15 for both events, the squad also includes two travelling reserves who will be part of the touring party for both tournaments.

“We have identified and selected the players who have the potential to not only deliver the goods in these two events but also have a bright future ahead,” head of the committee Saleem Jaffer said.

Qasim, openers Abdul Wahid Bangalzai and Mohammad Shehzad and middle-order batter Irfan Khan Niazi are the four players who were also a part of the Pakistan squad in the last edition of the U-19 World Cup, which was played in South Africa in 2020.

Besides the quartet, the squad includes promising players like spinners Faisal Akram (left-arm-wrist-spinner), Ali Asfand (left-arm-spinner), Mehran Mumtaz (left-arm-spinner) and Arham Nawab (off-spinner). Faisal represented Southern Punjab in the National T20.

Abdul Faseeh, Haseebullah, Rizwan Mehmood and Maaz Sadaqat were the standout performers with the bat in the domestic U19 circuit.

Pacers Ahmed Khan, Awais Ali and Zeeshan Zameer have also performed admirably besides impressing the selectors and coaches with their potential.

Pakistan Shaheens and U19 head coach Ijaz Ahmed will lead the support staff on the two tours.