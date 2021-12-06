Here is how Pakistan players enjoyed cricket on rain-hit day

Day two of the second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh was called off following multiple delays and resumptions due to rain in Dhaka. However, it failed to keep the Babar Azam-led unit away from the game.

A series of videos were shared on the Pakistan Cricket Board official Twitter account which showed how the players enjoyed cricket in the dressing room.

Rain might have kept our boys off the field, but they had a gripping match of their own in the dressing room



Babar Azam batted first, and had a cautious start pic.twitter.com/sDQkIojpWP — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 5, 2021

Babar had his revenge pic.twitter.com/gsne64MGSP — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 5, 2021

Babar was on fire and according to him, he finished with a 10-for. He got Bilal Asif out thrice in slips (as Imam tells us) pic.twitter.com/DFTgat2yrt — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 5, 2021

The play had resumed after lunch, following rain and bad light that saw the morning session in Dhaka cancelled.

However, the play had to be called off for the day due to persistent rain and a wet outfield. Day three is now scheduled to start at 9:30am local time.

Only 57 overs of play were possible on the first day on Saturday, when Pakistan reached 161-2, with skipper Babar Azam unbeaten on 60 alongside Azhar Ali, 36 not out.