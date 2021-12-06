Monday, December 6, 2021  | 30 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Here is how Pakistan players enjoyed cricket on rain-hit day

Only 57 overs of play were possible on day one

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
Posted: Dec 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago

Photo: PCB

Day two of the second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh was called off following multiple delays and resumptions due to rain in Dhaka. However, it failed to keep the Babar Azam-led unit away from the game.

A series of videos were shared on the Pakistan Cricket Board official Twitter account which showed how the players enjoyed cricket in the dressing room.

The play had resumed after lunch, following rain and bad light that saw the morning session in Dhaka cancelled.

However, the play had to be called off for the day due to persistent rain and a wet outfield. Day three is now scheduled to start at 9:30am local time.

Only 57 overs of play were possible on the first day on Saturday, when Pakistan reached 161-2, with skipper Babar Azam unbeaten on 60 alongside Azhar Ali, 36 not out.

