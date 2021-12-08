Hasan, Shaheen achieve unique feat, join Pakistan greats

Star pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan have dominated Test cricket in 2021 as they sit on the second and third spots respectively for most wickets in the longest format of the game this year.

Their performance in the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh, put Pakistan in pole position to clinch the series 2-0.

In terms of record, the duo has picked up 40+ wickets in 2021, becoming only the fourth pair to achieve this feat in the longest format of the game.

They join pairs like the legendary duo of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, who were the first ones to achieve the feat back in 1990. They repeated the same feat in 1994 again.

In 2002, Shoaib Akhtar joined in and partnered with Waqar Younis to join the list in the history books as well.

2021 — Shaheen Afridi / Hasan Ali

2002 — Shoaib Akhtar / Waqar Younis

1994 — Wasim Akram / Waqar Younis

1990 — Wasim Akram / Waqar Younis