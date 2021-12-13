Monday, December 13, 2021  | 8 Jamadilawal, 1443
Cricket

Hasan Ali gets into fight with journalist

Pacer was addressing a press conference during PSL7 draft

Posted: Dec 13, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Islamabad United pacer Hasan Ali was caught in a verbal spat with a local journalist, Anas Saeed, during Sunday’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven draft in Lahore.

Ali was upset with Saeed due to the latter’s tweets about the pacer in the past. 

“Next question please, I won’t answer to your question,” said Ali when Saeed asked him about reports which stated that the pacer was considering leaving Islamabad ahead of PSL7.

“First go and tweet something good and then we will answer your questions,” he added. “Don’t get personal.”

Watch the entire conversation here:

It must be noted that the duo were also involved in a Twitter exchange, in May earlier this year, when Saeed tweeted a video of Ali, where the pacer was found violating Covid-19 protocols. However, Ali responded to the post by stating that Saeed should not “create drama with old videos”.

Cricket
 
