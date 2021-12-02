Thursday, December 2, 2021  | 26 Rabiulakhir, 1443
HOME > Cricket

Hasan Ali dropped from Pakistan’s squad for West Indies series

Most senior players have been left out

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Dec 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Fast-bowler Hasan Ali was dropped from the Pakistan squads for the upcoming Twenty 20 and One-day International home series against the West Indies, Pakistan Cricket Board announced Thursday.

Veteran all-rounders Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez along with Imad Wasim and former captain Sarfraz Ahmed were also absent from the list of players, who will will play three T20Is and as many ODIs in Karachi from December 13.

Middle-order batter Asif Ali makes a comeback after not featuring in Pakistan’s recent 3-0 T20 series triumph over Bangladesh away from home.

Pacer Mohammad Hasnain will fill the gap left by Hasan’s absence in the while opener Abdullah Shafique, who impressed in the first Test win against Bangladesh has been named as the travelling reserve in the ODI squad.

Left-handed batters Imam-ul-Haq and Saud Shakeel have also been called up for the 50-over format.

Unlike the Pakistan squads for the T20 World Cup and Bangladesh series, which comprised of 18 players, the roster for the West Indies games has been trimmed down to 15 personnel.

“As we have been playing T20Is since October and now have a pretty settled and balanced side, we have decided to reduce the number of players to 15,” Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said. “As such, we have not included Imad Wasim, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shoaib Malik.”

“For the ODIs, which we last played in July, we have accepted the team management’s request and provided them two additional resources.

“In consultation with Hasan Ali and taking into consideration that he has been playing non-stop cricket since returning from a back injury, we have decided to give him time off from this series.”

