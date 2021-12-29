Fatima Sana nominated for Women’s ODI Player of the Year

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named Pakistan cricketer Fatima Sana among nominees for ICC Women’s ODI Player of the Year.

During 2021, the 20-year-old took 20 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 24.90 with one five-wicket haul. She also scored 132 runs at an average of 14.66.

The cricket governing body also praised Sana for showing “tremendous maturity throughout the year” while also stating that she “was one of the few bright spots for Pakistan”.

“She [Sana] showed glimpses of her brilliance on the tour of South Africa, where she picked up two wickets in three games and also made handy contributions with the bat. In the second ODI, she picked up a wicket and scored an unbeaten 22 as Pakistan fell narrowly short by 13 runs,” the ICC said in a statement.

“In the five-match series against West Indies, Sana ended as the second-highest wicket-taker with 11 wickets, which included a maiden ODI five-for. She continued her fine form in the home series against West Indies and the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier, with four and three wickets respectively,” the statement added.

Apart from Sana, South Africa’s Lizelle Lee, England’s Tammy Beaumont and West Indies’ Hayley Matthews are the other contenders in line to win the award.

The winner of the award will be announced on January 23.