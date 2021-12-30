Thursday, December 30, 2021  | 25 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Fakhar Zaman joins Brisbane Heat for remainder of BBL

This will be left-hander’s first stint in the league

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has joined Big Bash League (BBL) team Brisbane Heat for the remainder of the tournament.

The development was confirmed by the management company, Saya Corporation, which represents Zaman.  The left-hander will leave for Australia tonight in order to join his team.

It must be noted that this will be Zaman’s first stint in the Australian T20 league.

The Mardan-born has vast T20 experience under his belt, with 4300 runs in 175 appearances at a strike-rate of 132.96. He has also notched up 28 fifties and a hundred in the shortest format of the game.

Pakistan already has three players participating in the league apart from Zaman, with Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain featuring for Sydney Sixers, Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder respectively.

FaceBook WhatsApp
BBL Brisbane Heat fakhar zaman
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.