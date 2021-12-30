Fakhar Zaman joins Brisbane Heat for remainder of BBL

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has joined Big Bash League (BBL) team Brisbane Heat for the remainder of the tournament.

The development was confirmed by the management company, Saya Corporation, which represents Zaman. The left-hander will leave for Australia tonight in order to join his team.

It must be noted that this will be Zaman’s first stint in the Australian T20 league.

The Mardan-born has vast T20 experience under his belt, with 4300 runs in 175 appearances at a strike-rate of 132.96. He has also notched up 28 fifties and a hundred in the shortest format of the game.

Pakistan already has three players participating in the league apart from Zaman, with Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain featuring for Sydney Sixers, Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder respectively.