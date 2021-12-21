Fakhar issues ‘Shaheen warning’ for Rauf ahead of PSL7

Star top order batter Fakhar Zaman has issued Shaheen Shah Afridi warning for Hairs Rauf ahead of the Pakistan Super League season seven.

Shaheen was named Lahore Qalandars captain for the upcoming season starting from January 27.

The 32-year-old opener congratulated Shaheen on becoming the franchise captain on Twitter but also warned Haris Rauf not to “make any mistakes in the match now.”

Many congratulations @iShaheenAfridi long way to go super ⭐️ @HarisRauf14 ab koi ghalti na karna match ma 👋 https://t.co/nFEc8RtM8R — Fakhar Zaman (@FakharZamanLive) December 20, 2021

Responding to Fakhar ‘s tweet, Rauf said that he has “full confidence on his skipper” and that he “doesn’t say anything.”