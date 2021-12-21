Tuesday, December 21, 2021  | 16 Jamadilawal, 1443
Fakhar issues ‘Shaheen warning’ for Rauf ahead of PSL7

Pacer was named Lahore Qalandars captain

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Dec 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Star top order batter Fakhar Zaman has issued Shaheen Shah Afridi warning for Hairs Rauf ahead of the Pakistan Super League season seven.

Shaheen was named Lahore Qalandars captain for the upcoming season starting from January 27.

The 32-year-old opener congratulated Shaheen on becoming the franchise captain on Twitter but also warned Haris Rauf not to “make any mistakes in the match now.”

Responding to Fakhar ‘s tweet, Rauf said that he has “full confidence on his skipper” and that he “doesn’t say anything.”

