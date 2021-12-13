Faisal Hasnain appointed PCB Chief Executive

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Faisal Hasnain as its new chief executive.

Hasnain will replace Wasim Khan, who had resigned in September this year, in the role and will formally assume charge in January 2022.

Faisal is UK-qualified Chartered Accountant and has had a professional career of over 35 years in high-profile finance and sports administration roles with some of the world’s leading blue-chip organisations.

He was the former International Cricket Council (ICC)’s Chief Financial Officer in Monaco and Dubai and was working as the Managing Director of Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC).

The PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja is also delighted with the appointment of Hasnain and is eager to work alongside him.

“I am delighted to confirm the appointment of Faisal Hasnain as the PCB’s Chief Executive and welcome him to Pakistan cricket family,” Raja was quoted as saying in the PCB press release.

“Faisal is a familiar figure in world cricket and is highly regarded, respected and trusted for his excellence in corporate governance, financial management and commercial acumen,” he said. “With the plans, I have for the PCB, Faisal will be a perfect fit as he can utilise his vast experience and knowledge to help us achieve our commercial and financial objectives of making Pakistan cricket bigger and stronger,” he added.

Meanwhile, Hasnain stated that he is “honoured and privileged to have been awarded with this once in a lifetime opportunity to serve Pakistan cricket”.

He also thanked the PCB Chairman and the Board of Governors for “having the confidence” in his capabilities.

“I am fully committed to playing my part in delivering the PCB Chairman’s vision for Pakistan cricket, fulfilling the expectations and dreams of millions of passionate Pakistan cricket fans and strengthening the relationships with our existing commercial partners, the ICC and other Cricket Boards and developing new partnerships as we move forward,” Hasnain further stated.

“These are highly exciting times in Pakistan cricket and I look forward to working very closely with my colleagues at the PCB so that we can collectively further enhance the image, reputation and profile of this great institution,” he concluded.