HOME > Cricket

Daniyal becomes fourth Lahore Qalandars’ player to join Melbourne Stars

Pacer has already arrived in Australia

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: PSL

Ahmed Daniyal, the upcoming Pakistan pacer, became the fourth Lahore Qalandars’ player to join Melbourne Stars.

The 24-year-old pacer is the fourth signing from the franchise this week. The BBL side has already secured signatures of Pakistan star-pacer Haris Rauf, wrist-spinner Syed Faridoun Mahmood and West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell.

Daniyal burst onto the scene in the Abu Dhabi T10 this year after progressing through the development program at Lahore Qalanders. He then made his Pakistan Super League debut earlier this year.

He has already arrived in Australia on Monday and will join the Stars after completing his mandatory 72 hour quarantine period.

BBL LAHORE QALANDARS Melbourne Stars
 
